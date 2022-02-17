A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
A good week
Not many rugby pundits gave coach John Dobson and his Stormers team much of a chance this year in the United Rugby Championship, a competition featuring teams from SA, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. He had lost two star players — one of them Springbok and Stormers skipper Siya Kolisi — and had to deal with a union that was under administration. Yet his team are unbeaten after four matches against local rivals: they defeated the Bulls on their home ground at Loftus; drew with the Sharks in Durban, then beat them in Cape Town; and outplayed the Lions in their backyard of Ellis Park at the weekend.
A bad week
In the land of accountability, the virtuous are king. Of course, we’re not talking about SA, where a criminal record practically guarantees you a fast track into political high office. Still, the gall of Zweli Mkhize, our former health minister, is quite something: not-so-quietly reviving his presidential ambitions, even as the evidence of a well-kept life mounts.
This time, the Daily Maverick has revealed how R5,9m which originated at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, made its way into a trust account for an upmarket trust bought by Mkhize’s trust. Some steward of the public’s interests.
