A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

A bad week

In the land of accountability, the virtuous are king. Of course, we’re not talking about SA, where a criminal record practically guarantees you a fast track into political high office. Still, the gall of Zweli Mkhize, our former health minister, is quite something: not-so-quietly reviving his presidential ambitions, even as the evidence of a well-kept life mounts.

This time, the Daily Maverick has revealed how R5,9m which originated at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, made its way into a trust account for an upmarket trust bought by Mkhize’s trust. Some steward of the public’s interests.