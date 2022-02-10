News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

10 February 2022 - 05:00
Dunstan Mlambo.
Dunstan Mlambo.

A good week

For a while at the Judicial Service Commission hearings last week, Dunstan Mlambo might have felt he was suffering a new court experience: that of the kangaroo. The Gauteng judge president was subjected to "rumours" of sexual harassment allegations of which he had been cleared — and which were shown to be baseless — years ago. While his candidacy for chief justice, for which he would have been well suited, may now lie in tatters thanks to the slander, Mlambo retained his dignity throughout this character assassination. The same can hardly be said of the commission.

Julius Malema.
Julius Malema.

A bad week

While we’re still here, a screaming match with justice minister Ronald Lamola is barely the lowlight of EFF leader Julius Malema’s behaviour this past week, and yet another instructive example of how unfit this unashamed fascist is to hold anything approaching high office. Malema’s verbal spew — from his xenophobia to his racism to his disregard for the institutions that keep societies functioning — is poisoning SA’s civic discourse. It should be a matter of deep shame for any of the party’s more sentient voters, the handful of them that may still exist, not to mention its funders, that they continue to back such a troll.

CHRIS ROPER: The EFF, and the banality of evil

The thugs of the EFF and its ilk want xenophobes to believe they’re a force of civil society. They’re not — they’re simply populist bullies engaged ...
Opinion
1 week ago

A travesty of justice?

After a gruelling week of interviews, the JSC has put forward Mandisa Maya as its preferred candidate as SA’s next chief justice. But a controversial ...
Features
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: SA has a power problem? Just nuke it
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
3.
Hawks ‘don’t have the budget’ for Steinhoff probe
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Warren Hickinbotham, founder of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Cape Town gets its seven commuter lines running ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.