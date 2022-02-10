A bad week for Julius Malema

A good week

For a while at the Judicial Service Commission hearings last week, Dunstan Mlambo might have felt he was suffering a new court experience: that of the kangaroo. The Gauteng judge president was subjected to "rumours" of sexual harassment allegations of which he had been cleared — and which were shown to be baseless — years ago. While his candidacy for chief justice, for which he would have been well suited, may now lie in tatters thanks to the slander, Mlambo retained his dignity throughout this character assassination. The same can hardly be said of the commission.