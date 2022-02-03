A bad week for Peter Moyo

A bad week

SA seems to do a good job in producing vexatious litigants. Just think of Mr Stalingrad now in situ at the high court in Pietermaritzburg. Let’s hope his advocate, Dali Mpofu, enjoys a better performance there than with ex-Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, who has convincingly lost the fight against his former employer. Moyo won’t be taking the R230m in damages he’d claimed, or getting his job back. Like another former bank bigwig we could name, the better option sometimes is to just quietly slink away and spend your remaining millions on something nice — rather than on a large lawyers’ bill, say.