A bad week for Patricia de Lille

A good week

Steinhoff shares have more than doubled over the past month, seeing R5-plus for the first time in four years. It’s no small thanks to CEO Louis du Preez for placating the founders of Tekkie Town, who’d wanted to liquidate the business they ended up owning a chunk of. Their settlement means a R25bn package to square off disgruntled former shareholders can go ahead, while the news that subsidiary Mattress Firm is to be listed in the US should mean more cash to pay off mammoth debts. Therein lies the rub: you may have doubled your money, but what’s left of Markus Jooste’s empire is still a very shaky bet.