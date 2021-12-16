A good week for Shoprite’s Pieter Engelbrecht

A bad week

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, has to pay back R37m he embezzled from Stellenbosch University while he was chair of Maties rugby club. Roux lost an appeal this week against a ruling that he misappropriated the funds between 2002 and 2010 but with accountability being what it is in SA, the under-fire CEO won’t resign after the blow. How will SA Rugby, which has protected him all these years, react? A decision on Roux’s fate is expected in January. Surely there’s no place to hide? He will have to be sacked.