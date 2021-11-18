A bad week for Julius Malema

A good week

Sure, you’re going to hear a lot of grumbling from Distell’s minority investors, but well done to CEO Richard Rushton for thrashing out a deal at a share price that Distell may not have seen for a while on its own steam. Heineken’s R40.1bn takeover bid is also testament to Rushton’s efforts to transform a somewhat lumbering drinks group into an asset that Heineken was keen to buy, SA risk and all. And it may end up being that rare M&A beast: a decently priced merger where two is better than one.