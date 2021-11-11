A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

There’s no little irony in Jacob Zuma calling for ANC members to "rise up" against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Does the narcissist-in-chief not realise that the party he ruled for nine years is now in the gutter, to a large extent because of what he did? While it’s true that the ANC’s ethics had been fraying for years before he arrived, it was under Zuma that patronage politics and rent-seeking went stratospheric. Ramaphosa may be doing nothing fast to fix it, but the ANC’s steep decline accelerated under Mr Showerhead.