A bad week for Matshela Koko

A bad week

You’ve got to admire the brazen bullyboy tactics of the tweeting engineer, Matshela Koko. In the midst of his lawsuit against the FM’s former deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha for "defamation", evidence has emerged that he may indeed have tried to cook Eskom’s books, which handily explains the until now inexplicable improvement in generating performance the power utility’s clearly wilting plants put out during his tenure as CEO. If hot air were an Eskom input, we’d be home and dry.