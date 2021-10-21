A good week for Jacob Zuma

A good week

If only Jacob Zuma would be beneficent enough to share the magic shake that has clearly saved our great singing statesman from death’s door. Verily, one moment you’re in the clink and gasping for the last rites, the next you’re holding prayer sessions, cuffing the twins’ ears, discussing Carl’s new dance moves and putting a few rands on the roulette tables. To be fair to the freshly sprung prez, we’ve always found an orange jumpsuit to be a real mood alterer, no matter what the fashion oracles say.