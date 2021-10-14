News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Oscar Mabuyane

14 October 2021 - 05:00
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A good week

There’s something delightfully down to earth about Abdulrazak Gurnah’s reaction to winning the Nobel prize for literature: he thought it was a prank. The Zanzibar-born author was recognised for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee". It’s something he knows only too well, having fled his home at 18 to seek refuge in the UK. At a time of such social fragmentation, this isn’t just a win for Gurnah; it’s recognition for refugees the world over. And so well deserved.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Alan Eason
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Alan Eason

A bad week

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s key ally in the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane after a damning public protector’s report recommended criminal charges against him after it was found that money stolen from the Mbizana municipality paid for renovations to his home. Mabuyane is challenging the report in court but it seems Busisiwe Mkhwebane may be headed for a rare win. The question is, how will Ramaphosa deal with potential graft charges against one of his key backers?

Hawks to probe claims of corruption against Eastern Cape head Oscar Mabuyane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Mabuyane got R450,000 from R1.1m earmarked for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service
National
5 days ago

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel literature prize

Gurnah is the first African writer to win the award since Zimbabwean Doris Lessing in 2007
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Civil war’ in the Free State ANC
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Oscar Mabuyane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
4.
By the numbers | Local government elections
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
SA’s warplane flunks US test
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.