A bad week for Oscar Mabuyane

A good week

There’s something delightfully down to earth about Abdulrazak Gurnah’s reaction to winning the Nobel prize for literature: he thought it was a prank. The Zanzibar-born author was recognised for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee". It’s something he knows only too well, having fled his home at 18 to seek refuge in the UK. At a time of such social fragmentation, this isn’t just a win for Gurnah; it’s recognition for refugees the world over. And so well deserved.