A bad week for Oscar Mabuyane
A good week
There’s something delightfully down to earth about Abdulrazak Gurnah’s reaction to winning the Nobel prize for literature: he thought it was a prank. The Zanzibar-born author was recognised for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee". It’s something he knows only too well, having fled his home at 18 to seek refuge in the UK. At a time of such social fragmentation, this isn’t just a win for Gurnah; it’s recognition for refugees the world over. And so well deserved.
A bad week
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s key ally in the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane after a damning public protector’s report recommended criminal charges against him after it was found that money stolen from the Mbizana municipality paid for renovations to his home. Mabuyane is challenging the report in court but it seems Busisiwe Mkhwebane may be headed for a rare win. The question is, how will Ramaphosa deal with potential graft charges against one of his key backers?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.