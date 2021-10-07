A bad week for Billy Rautenbach

A good week

Once again there were only two points in it, but what delightful revenge for the Springboks, who last weekend snatched victory from the All Blacks in the final match of this year’s Castle Lager championship. The Boks scored a "ding-dong" 31-29 win over their rivals, thanks to an extra-time penalty by Elton Jantjies. Captain Siya Kolisi had vowed that the lads would not give up the fight when they met the All Blacks in the closing match of an at times fraught 17-week odyssey, and how right he was.