A bad week for Billy Rautenbach
A good week
Once again there were only two points in it, but what delightful revenge for the Springboks, who last weekend snatched victory from the All Blacks in the final match of this year’s Castle Lager championship. The Boks scored a "ding-dong" 31-29 win over their rivals, thanks to an extra-time penalty by Elton Jantjies. Captain Siya Kolisi had vowed that the lads would not give up the fight when they met the All Blacks in the closing match of an at times fraught 17-week odyssey, and how right he was.
A bad week
There’s an argument that it’s one’s duty to pay as little tax as possible, but we presume that Billy Rautenbach, Zimbabwe’s Teflon tycoon, isn’t exactly thrilled to have his name splashed all over the Pandora tax leak papers. Rautenbach, a moneyed friend to Zimbabwe’s rapacious Zanu-PF party, has long lived on the dodgy side of the law, having fled SA in 1999 after being charged with corruption and customs tax fraud. His offshore web was also constructed while he was under sanctions from the US. Red faces all around.
