A bad week for Carl Niehaus
A good week
For a long time, it wasn’t Bidvest that drew the investor money following the split from Bidcorp, the international food services business spun out and listed on the JSE. Rather, Bidcorp’s obvious rand-hedge appeal seemed a no-brainer for skittish South Africans. Well, as it turns out, that was the wrong call, and results delivered by CEO Mpumi Madisa are a class act. They explain why Bidvest stock is up almost 38% over one year against Bidcorp’s 13% gain. They also vindicate Madisa’s optimism throughout the pandemic.
A bad week
So long, farewell, until we met aga-aaaain. Poor Carl Niehaus, you really have to work exceptionally hard to get fired from the ANC, which appears quite happy to retain all manner of criminals in its midst. Of course, his sacking means that Carl, who now goes by the title "ambassador", is launching charges of theft, fraud, corruption, "and various statutory crimes" against the National Office Bearers (NOBs — you got that, right) of his former employer, with the police. Who says pissing from outside the tent doesn’t work?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.