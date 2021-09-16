A bad week for Carl Niehaus

A bad week

So long, farewell, until we met aga-aaaain. Poor Carl Niehaus, you really have to work exceptionally hard to get fired from the ANC, which appears quite happy to retain all manner of criminals in its midst. Of course, his sacking means that Carl, who now goes by the title "ambassador", is launching charges of theft, fraud, corruption, "and various statutory crimes" against the National Office Bearers (NOBs — you got that, right) of his former employer, with the police. Who says pissing from outside the tent doesn’t work?