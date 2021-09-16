News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

16 September 2021 - 05:00
Mpumi Madisa. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Mpumi Madisa. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A good week

For a long time, it wasn’t Bidvest that drew the investor money following the split from Bidcorp, the international food services business spun out and listed on the JSE. Rather, Bidcorp’s obvious rand-hedge appeal seemed a no-brainer for skittish South Africans. Well, as it turns out, that was the wrong call, and results delivered by CEO Mpumi Madisa are a class act. They explain why Bidvest stock is up almost 38% over one year against Bidcorp’s 13% gain. They also vindicate Madisa’s optimism throughout the pandemic.

Carl Niehaus. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu
Carl Niehaus. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu

A bad week

So long, farewell, until we met aga-aaaain. Poor Carl Niehaus, you really have to work exceptionally hard to get fired from the ANC, which appears quite happy to retain all manner of criminals in its midst. Of course, his sacking means that Carl, who now goes by the title "ambassador", is launching charges of theft, fraud, corruption, "and various statutory crimes" against the National Office Bearers (NOBs — you got that, right) of his former employer, with the police. Who says pissing from outside the tent doesn’t work?

Bidvest upbeat after swinging back to profit

Efforts at keeping costs low, and a shift in managerial focus to profits rather than volumes, helped four of the group's divisions deliver record ...
Companies
1 week ago

ANC fires Carl Niehaus as Luthuli House staffer

Controversial staffer has until 11am on Friday morning to vacate the party’s Luthuli House headquarters
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Valomate CEO Sarah Louw is filling ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
How taxi bosses held Cape Town to ransom
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Political party donations: a taxing issue
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Arthur Fraser — a convenient sleuth
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.