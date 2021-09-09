A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

A good week

Sure, the antivaxxers will hate this, but big ups to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. You can’t force the entire country to get vaccinated, but you can stamp some principles within your own firm. The health and life insurer, which has been acutely affected by the pandemic, is well within its rights to insist that its staff take the vaccine. And the numbers, so far, bear him out. Of the 156 people hospitalised with Covid at Groote Schuur this week, only three were vaccinated. Of the 32 on ventilators, none was. Seems pretty clear to us.