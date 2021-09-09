News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

09 September 2021 - 05:00
A good week

Sure, the antivaxxers will hate this, but big ups to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. You can’t force the entire country to get vaccinated, but you can stamp some principles within your own firm. The health and life insurer, which has been acutely affected by the pandemic, is well within its rights to insist that its staff take the vaccine. And the numbers, so far, bear him out. Of the 156 people hospitalised with Covid at Groote Schuur this week, only three were vaccinated. Of the 32 on ventilators, none was. Seems pretty clear to us.

A bad week

Does Fikile Fix Fokal Mbalula really think that making motorists fork out R250 just to book a slot on the failed eNatis system will help the shambles that is SA’s driver’s licence renewal programme? We suppose it’s in keeping with a government that can introduce theft on an industrial scale at state-owned entities and then make you, dear citizen, pay for the privilege. Think of your power bills, for example. Still, more cash isn’t the answer, though it is a fantastic way of stitching up a few nice new fat tenders.

