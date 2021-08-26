A bad week for Sihle Zikalala
A good week
Woolworths might be doing away with her job entirely, but SA CEO Zyda Rylands is still going to have a hand in the foods business, which she was "instrumental" in growing into the powerhouse it is today. It’s easy to forget that Woolies’ food wasn’t the group’s initial focus, but it has become the only really winning unit at the retailer, where, despite its ludicrously priced avos, we are only too happy to splurge cash. Now to fix online, the fashion, the homeware, menswear, Australia … but don’t touch the Chuckles.
A bad week
We ask this a lot, but what is KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala doing anywhere near the levers of government? The ANC makes much of its "reform", but when you have a Zikalala in charge, who doesn’t appear to understand the rule of law (as is clear when he demanded that Jacob Zuma be released from prison), it’s clear he’s part of the problem. His assertions that the courts have favoured the Ramaphosa administration, while being anti-Zuma, is about as clear a RET flag as they come.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.