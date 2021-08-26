A bad week for Sihle Zikalala

A good week

Woolworths might be doing away with her job entirely, but SA CEO Zyda Rylands is still going to have a hand in the foods business, which she was "instrumental" in growing into the powerhouse it is today. It’s easy to forget that Woolies’ food wasn’t the group’s initial focus, but it has become the only really winning unit at the retailer, where, despite its ludicrously priced avos, we are only too happy to splurge cash. Now to fix online, the fashion, the homeware, menswear, Australia … but don’t touch the Chuckles.