A bad week for Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape

A bad week

Mitchell Slape must really love his job. The Massmart CEO, sent in from Walmart HQ to resuscitate its stricken African venture shows no sign of throwing in the towel, though its latest update is truly dire. While other retailers sprang back from last year’s lockdown with fat, Covid-flattered sales gains, Massmart managed to notch up a mere 4.4% rise. Game went backwards — quite a feat if you consider it was closed for much of the prior period. The brand is wrecked, and that was before the looters had at it. Its end is surely imminent.