News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape

19 August 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Good week and Steinhoff aren’t terms we generally feature in the same sentence and yet CEO Louis du Preez has managed to raise the company’s settlement offer, increasing the odds that the scandal-ridden retailer will do what no-one else has ever done — rescued a company so unbelievably compromised from the jaws of death. Sure, Steinhoff faces more than 100 claims of more than R130bn, so its R21.5bn salve isn’t exactly generous, but it’s a whole lot better than the less-than-nothing mess Markus left behind.

A bad week

Mitchell Slape must really love his job. The Massmart CEO, sent in from Walmart HQ to resuscitate its stricken African venture shows no sign of throwing in the towel, though its latest update is truly dire. While other retailers sprang back from last year’s lockdown with fat, Covid-flattered sales gains, Massmart managed to notch up a mere 4.4% rise. Game went backwards — quite a feat if you consider it was closed for much of the prior period. The brand is wrecked, and that was before the looters had at it. Its end is surely imminent.

Loss-making Game remains a drain on Massmart’s coffers

Turnaround efforts are not gaining traction, after a R570m writedown on the flagship chain store
Companies
5 days ago

Steinhoff shares jump 29% after upping of global settlement offer

Company increases amount by R3.21bn in bid to end more than 100 legal claims against it
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA ...
News & Fox
2.
Why foreigners are buying into Motsepe’s TymeBank
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: Don’t step on my Under Armour ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.