A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

05 August 2021 - 05:00
Tatjana Schoenmaker. Picture: REUTERS
A good week

Yes, we know Tatjana Schoenmaker had a good week last week, but it got even better, so, what the hell. Her record-breaking win in the 200m breaststroke marks the first gold for SA women’s swimming since Penny Heyns triumphed at the Atlanta games in 1996. We couldn’t be prouder of the 24-year-old, who has, according to her coach, been put through "hell" in her training to get to this moment. Starved as we are of exemplary public figures, her dedication and courage makes the victory that much sweeter.

Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
A bad week

Now, if looting were an Olympic event, you can just picture the haul that SA’s cabinet ministers would walk off with. Certainly, golds all round for health minister Zweli Mkhize — who is on special leave — his family, and his, ahem, associates for some alleged herculean spending efforts with the public purse. Shame, though, that Mkhize apparently only got a few thousand, but what else is a son for than to be daddy’s cash bagman. But the mind boggles that head coach Cyril is still looking for the right moment to sack the guy.

Tatjana Schoenmaker breaks world record to bag SA’s first Olympic gold medal

TThe 24-year-old swimmer smashed the 2:19.11 world record held by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen since 2013
Sport
6 days ago

Messenger ‘stole the money’, Zweli Mkhize tells SIU

But the SIU says it doubts the health minister’s explanation that his messenger, also named Mkhize, stole money meant for repair work at his ...
National
5 days ago

New contenders emerge for posts in reshuffled cabinet

President Ramaphosa continues consultations on reshuffle and some ministers have been asked to prepare handover reports
Politics
2 days ago
