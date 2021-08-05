A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
A good week
Yes, we know Tatjana Schoenmaker had a good week last week, but it got even better, so, what the hell. Her record-breaking win in the 200m breaststroke marks the first gold for SA women’s swimming since Penny Heyns triumphed at the Atlanta games in 1996. We couldn’t be prouder of the 24-year-old, who has, according to her coach, been put through "hell" in her training to get to this moment. Starved as we are of exemplary public figures, her dedication and courage makes the victory that much sweeter.
A bad week
Now, if looting were an Olympic event, you can just picture the haul that SA’s cabinet ministers would walk off with. Certainly, golds all round for health minister Zweli Mkhize — who is on special leave — his family, and his, ahem, associates for some alleged herculean spending efforts with the public purse. Shame, though, that Mkhize apparently only got a few thousand, but what else is a son for than to be daddy’s cash bagman. But the mind boggles that head coach Cyril is still looking for the right moment to sack the guy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.