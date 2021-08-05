A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

A good week

Yes, we know Tatjana Schoenmaker had a good week last week, but it got even better, so, what the hell. Her record-breaking win in the 200m breaststroke marks the first gold for SA women’s swimming since Penny Heyns triumphed at the Atlanta games in 1996. We couldn’t be prouder of the 24-year-old, who has, according to her coach, been put through "hell" in her training to get to this moment. Starved as we are of exemplary public figures, her dedication and courage makes the victory that much sweeter.