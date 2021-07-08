News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Mzwandile Masina

08 July 2021 - 05:00
Sisi Khampepe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/TEBOGO LETSIE
A good week

In the face of mass intimidation from a rogue thug and his allies, Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe delivered a seismic judgment last week, ruling that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. Khampepe also hit back at attempts by Zuma to "corrode" the court’s legitimacy, with a far-reaching defence of the rule of law. Whether the ANC is prepared to advise Zuma to respect the law is another question entirely.

Mzwandile Masina. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
A bad week

The Twitter account of Ekurhuleni mayor of disinformation Mzwandile Masina has, for some time, been something of a generator of fake news. This week he tweeted that Mugg & Bean would shut its doors permanently, a claim the restaurant chain denied. Masina infamously tweeted that he would resign if Cyril Ramaphosa were elected president of the ANC. He also used his Twitter account to claim that his office had found the 10 babies, in spite of denials from other parts of the government. Now who does he remind you of?

