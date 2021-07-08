A bad week for Mzwandile Masina

A bad week

The Twitter account of Ekurhuleni mayor of disinformation Mzwandile Masina has, for some time, been something of a generator of fake news. This week he tweeted that Mugg & Bean would shut its doors permanently, a claim the restaurant chain denied. Masina infamously tweeted that he would resign if Cyril Ramaphosa were elected president of the ANC. He also used his Twitter account to claim that his office had found the 10 babies, in spite of denials from other parts of the government. Now who does he remind you of?