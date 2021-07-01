A bad week for Zizi Kodwa

A bad week

Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa’s testimony at the Zondo commission was revealing in its denial. Kodwa refused to accept that he was compromised even though he accepted a R1m "loan" from a "friend" — former EOH executive Jehan Mackay — who is implicated in fraud and corruption. Tell us Zizi, when is cold, hard cash not a bribe, if not when it is given to the ANC’s national spokesperson, who has the power to dish out preferential treatment in the awarding of government contracts?