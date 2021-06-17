A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

A good week

Better late than never — that’s the mantra of weary South Africans faced with glacial government action. This at least explains the fanfare around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to raise the cap on private generation of power to 100MW. So what if it’s taken years to make good on the promise of energy security? We’ll take what wins we can. More exciting than the prospect of a stable grid is that Ramaphosa big-footed his own minister to push the change through. It shows what can be done with a bit of political will.

A bad week