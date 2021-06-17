A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa
A good week
Better late than never — that’s the mantra of weary South Africans faced with glacial government action. This at least explains the fanfare around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to raise the cap on private generation of power to 100MW. So what if it’s taken years to make good on the promise of energy security? We’ll take what wins we can. More exciting than the prospect of a stable grid is that Ramaphosa big-footed his own minister to push the change through. It shows what can be done with a bit of political will.
A bad week
In the fractured and fractious world of Israeli politics, Benjamin Netanyahu has stood out as a particularly polarising force. Now a mutual dislike of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister has brought together three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties and a conservative Arab group. This week the alliance unseated Netanyahu, scraping together the barest of majorities in the Knesset. What longevity can be expected of a coalition built on convenience over conviction is anyone’s guess. Netanyahu may have the last laugh after all.
