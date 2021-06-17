News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

17 June 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Better late than never — that’s the mantra of weary South Africans faced with glacial government action. This at least explains the fanfare around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to raise the cap on private generation of power to 100MW. So what if it’s taken years to make good on the promise of energy security? We’ll take what wins we can. More exciting than the prospect of a stable grid is that Ramaphosa big-footed his own minister to push the change through. It shows what can be done with a bit of political will.

A bad week

In the fractured and fractious world of Israeli politics, Benjamin Netanyahu has stood out as a particularly polarising force. Now a mutual dislike of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister has brought together three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties and a conservative Arab group. This week the alliance unseated Netanyahu, scraping together the barest of majorities in the Knesset. What longevity can be expected of a coalition built on convenience over conviction is anyone’s guess. Netanyahu may have the last laugh after all.

SA has huge green hydrogen potential, says global study

An abundance of wind and sun means the country could become a key exporter
National
1 week ago

Is the government working in its own interest?

The public bears the brunt as delayed and inflexible policymaking impedes service delivery
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Something clicked with Ramaphosa’s power-generation move

It is the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability
Opinion
3 days ago
