A good week for Hermione Cronje
A good week
Amid a sea of state inaction, it’s refreshing to see Hermione Cronje’s Investigative Directorate make headway on the Vrede dairy farm matter. Nine years since the R250m project was founded (and fleeced), four more arrests have been made, and Cronje is now asking Interpol for help nabbing Atul and Rajesh Gupta, their wives and associates. Coming this late in the day, it may be cold comfort for the beneficiaries of the farm, who never saw a cent of the money. But success will go some way to appease a public desperate for accountability.
A bad week
Old habits die hard — for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari too, it seems. Mouthing off at a secessionist group on Twitter, the former military strongman threatened violence by invoking the Biafran War — a conflict that claimed 1-million lives, most of them civilians who starved to death. When Twitter removed his "abusive" tweet, Buhari responded with an iron fist, banning the site from Nigeria. It’s a Trumpian response to a profoundly tone-deaf outburst. And one that gives the lie to Buhari’s democratic pretensions.
