A good week for Hermione Cronje

A good week

Amid a sea of state inaction, it’s refreshing to see Hermione Cronje’s Investigative Directorate make headway on the Vrede dairy farm matter. Nine years since the R250m project was founded (and fleeced), four more arrests have been made, and Cronje is now asking Interpol for help nabbing Atul and Rajesh Gupta, their wives and associates. Coming this late in the day, it may be cold comfort for the beneficiaries of the farm, who never saw a cent of the money. But success will go some way to appease a public desperate for accountability.