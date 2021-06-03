News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Naledi Pandor

03 June 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Standard Bank’s expected 40%-plus jump in first-half headline earnings might end up being the lowest among the big four banks, and more to do with extreme caution in setting money aside last year than with any great growth plans on its part, but at least it means CEO Sim Tshabalala’s worst pandemic fears were not realised. The R20bn that the bank took as provision against a wave of bad debts will almost certainly flow back to the bottom line, which means shareholders who held fast will have their faith rewarded.

A bad week

Can the department of international relations & co-operation get anything right? Or at least get someone else to manage its property portfolio? Perhaps, then, R118m might not have been blown on a nonexistent plot in New York and the properties the department does actually own wouldn’t have decayed to a point of national embarrassment. And perhaps minister Naledi Pandor wouldn’t have to blame apartheid for the shambles, 27 years into democracy. It’s called management, minister.

Diplomat linked to R700K damage in Vienna flat should pay, says DA

Naledi Pandor says the department is seeking legal opinion on the matter
National
1 week ago

Standard Bank sees brightening outlook as it flags higher earnings

Corporate clients may have dodged the pandemic’s worst-case financial scenarios
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
By the numbers: Vaccination alarm bells ringing
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Why Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is under siege
News & Fox
3.
The role of gas in the energy transition
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Teddy Daka is quietly making an impact ...
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.