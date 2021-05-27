A bad week for Geoff Makhubo
A good week
Though it’s a body blow to the DA, especially in its efforts to keep SA’s parliamentary officials honest, the manner of Phumzile van Damme’s resignation as an MP was an exercise in class. It’s not easy to leave political office amid an evident bust-up with the leader and not end up in a messy tit-for-tat — especially in a party becoming increasingly thin-skinned — but Van Damme seems to have done this. Credit to her tenacity, too, in holding the deplorables at the department of communications to account. We’ll miss her.
A bad week
It’s a favourite pastime of Joburg mayors to blame their predecessors for all ills befalling the sinking metro. But it’s a line Geoff Makhubo will find increasingly hard to sell. Aside from a three-year interregnum when the ANC lost control of the city, he’s been in the pound seats (quite literally, it seems) for 10 years, as finance MMC and now as mayor. With testimony at the Zondo commission this week painting him as a venal, corrupt liar, he’ll need more than pass-the-buck excuses and bonhomie to mollify fed-up residents.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.