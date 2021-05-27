A bad week for Geoff Makhubo

A good week

Though it’s a body blow to the DA, especially in its efforts to keep SA’s parliamentary officials honest, the manner of Phumzile van Damme’s resignation as an MP was an exercise in class. It’s not easy to leave political office amid an evident bust-up with the leader and not end up in a messy tit-for-tat — especially in a party becoming increasingly thin-skinned — but Van Damme seems to have done this. Credit to her tenacity, too, in holding the deplorables at the department of communications to account. We’ll miss her.