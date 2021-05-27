News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Geoff Makhubo

27 May 2021 - 05:00
Phumzile van Damme. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CONRAD BORNMAN
Phumzile van Damme. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CONRAD BORNMAN

A good week

Though it’s a body blow to the DA, especially in its efforts to keep SA’s parliamentary officials honest, the manner of Phumzile van Damme’s resignation as an MP was an exercise in class. It’s not easy to leave political office amid an evident bust-up with the leader and not end up in a messy tit-for-tat — especially in a party becoming increasingly thin-skinned — but Van Damme seems to have done this. Credit to her tenacity, too, in holding the deplorables at the department of communications to account. We’ll miss her.

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

A bad week

It’s a favourite pastime of Joburg mayors to blame their predecessors for all ills befalling the sinking metro. But it’s a line Geoff Makhubo will find increasingly hard to sell. Aside from a three-year interregnum when the ANC lost control of the city, he’s been in the pound seats (quite literally, it seems) for 10 years, as finance MMC and now as mayor. With testimony at the Zondo commission this week painting him as a venal, corrupt liar, he’ll need more than pass-the-buck excuses and bonhomie to mollify fed-up residents.

I am still a member of the DA, says Phumzile van Damme

The former MP confirms she has retained her membership of the DA, saying the party may have misunderstood or ‘made an honest mistake’
Politics
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why I’ll never vote for Herman Mashaba again

The former Joburg mayor let the dogs in when he was mayor. After he left, the city fell apart
Opinion
3 days ago

Phumzile van Damme the latest black leader to quit DA amid infighting

Van Damme, who has in the past been involved in public spats with other DA leaders including Helen Zille, blames ‘clique of individuals’
Politics
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom wage talks: shedding a pay load
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Who do we think we are?
News & Fox
3.
Vodacom, MTN in network spending spree — can it ...
News & Fox / Digital
4.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.