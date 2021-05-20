A good week for David Mabuza

A good week

For much of last year, David Mabuza was as absent as a civil servant on full pay over lockdown could be. Yet the deputy president, answering questions in parliament last week, displayed rare humility in admitting that the government has messed up in its stuttering vaccine rollout, as phase two began in earnest only this week. Incredibly, he is the first and only politician in Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to do so, while health minister Zweli Mkhize continues to try to spin his way out of accountability for the failure.