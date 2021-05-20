News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for David Mabuza

20 May 2021 - 05:00
Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO/

A good week

For much of last year, David Mabuza was as absent as a civil servant on full pay over lockdown could be. Yet the deputy president, answering questions in parliament last week, displayed rare humility in admitting that the government has messed up in its stuttering vaccine rollout, as phase two began in earnest only this week. Incredibly, he is the first and only politician in Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to do so, while health minister Zweli Mkhize continues to try to spin his way out of accountability for the failure.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

A bad week

Then there’s tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane who will, in the interest of we’re not sure what — self-publicity perhaps? — be hosting a ministerial cook-off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo ahead of her budget vote in parliament. We’re willing to bet that the thousands of business owners in SA’s devastated tourism sector won’t be watching. This is vacuous in the extreme — though in keeping with someone who spent the parliamentary hearings on Nkandla painting her nails. Another dud SA can ill afford.

