A bad week for Mango CEO William Ndlovu

A bad week

It would be kind to describe Mango’s interim CEO, William Ndlovu, as hapless, but failing to pay your dues, flagging your imminent grounding and still expecting customers to back you falls into the category of inept, if not downright foolish. Ndlovu was clearly hamstrung by a lack of funds due from parent SAA, but Mango’s customer communication last week — something entirely within his control — was dire. Abrupt cancellations, invisible staff and no clarity on refunds are not a winning formula.