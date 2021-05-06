A bad week for Mango CEO William Ndlovu
A good week
There’s nothing quite like a glorious sporting win to serve as a balm for the endless stream of ineptitude and corruption South Africans have to put up with daily. Fleet-footed sprinter Akani Simbine’s performance in the final lap at the 4x100m men’s event at the World Relay Championships in Poland was breathtaking. Running sub-10 seconds, he helped his team edge out Brazil to take gold, and book a spot at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Individual brilliance and teamwork: our flat-footed politicians could learn a thing or two.
A bad week
It would be kind to describe Mango’s interim CEO, William Ndlovu, as hapless, but failing to pay your dues, flagging your imminent grounding and still expecting customers to back you falls into the category of inept, if not downright foolish. Ndlovu was clearly hamstrung by a lack of funds due from parent SAA, but Mango’s customer communication last week — something entirely within his control — was dire. Abrupt cancellations, invisible staff and no clarity on refunds are not a winning formula.
