News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Mango CEO William Ndlovu

06 May 2021 - 05:00

A good week

There’s nothing quite like a glorious sporting win to serve as a balm for the endless stream of ineptitude and corruption South Africans have to put up with daily. Fleet-footed sprinter Akani Simbine’s performance in the final lap at the 4x100m men’s event at the World Relay Championships in Poland was breathtaking. Running sub-10 seconds, he helped his team edge out Brazil to take gold, and book a spot at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Individual brilliance and teamwork: our flat-footed politicians could learn a thing or two.

A bad week

It would be kind to describe Mango’s interim CEO, William Ndlovu, as hapless, but failing to pay your dues, flagging your imminent grounding and still expecting customers to back you falls into the category of inept, if not downright foolish. Ndlovu was clearly hamstrung by a lack of funds due from parent SAA, but Mango’s customer communication last week — something entirely within his control — was dire. Abrupt cancellations, invisible staff and no clarity on refunds are not a winning formula.

AYABONGA CAWE: Creditors and customers lose their nerve with Mango

Everyone has had enough of the haphazard handling of challenges at SAA subsidiaries
Opinion
3 days ago

R819m earmarked by Treasury for cash-strapped Mango

The low-cost airline is facing a liquidity crunch and wants to be put into business rescue until July
National
1 day ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Dare you buy a Mango ticket now?

The low-cost airline has proposed it be placed in business rescue until July while it waits for money promised to it
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
2.
Behind Apple’s 28,000 stock rise
News & Fox / Digital
3.
PODCAST: When Cyril speaks out of both sides of ...
News & Fox
4.
Why the housing market is steaming ahead
News & Fox
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Rowan Leibbrandt, founding partner ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Mango hits turbulence

Business

SAA business rescue finally over

National

Mango customers advised to find alternative flights

National

SAA business rescue finally over

National

WATCH: Acsa lifts suspension on cash-strapped Mango

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Aviation sector pleads for state assistance

National

EDITORIAL: SAA — of pride and privation

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.