A bad week for India’s Narendra Modi

29 April 2021 - 05:00

A good week

It’s easy to get lost in the depressive whirligig of life in SA, so a reminder of the good in the country is always a welcome antidote — more so when it’s recognised internationally. The elevation of local documentary My Octopus Teacher to Oscar winner ticks all the boxes: it’s a showcase of the natural beauty of SA and its biodiversity, wrapped in an astonishing, authentically told tale. Filmmaker Craig Foster, and directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, must be beyond thrilled with the accolade. We certainly are, on their behalf.

A bad week

India now has the ignominious distinction of holding the record for daily Covid cases: 350,000. The health-care system is overwhelmed and hospitals in New Delhi have turned patients away for a lack of beds and oxygen. In the midst of the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered social media sites to take down posts critical of the official response. This after he relaxed restrictions against expert advice, including to allow pre-election rallies attracting tens of thousands. A political own goal, if ever there was one.

EDITORIAL: India’s Covid-19 tragedy highlights the need for vigilance and speedy vaccinations

Tragic events in that country should be a reminder of the dangers of complacency
Opinion
1 day ago

India’s coronavirus crisis keeps hitting record peaks as countries pledge medical aid

Infections rise to 352,991 in 24 hours, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients
World
2 days ago

Team ‘overwhelmed by honour’ as SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ bags Oscar

Film is the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since ‘The Cove’ in 2010
Life
2 days ago

PROFILE: Craig Foster, the human star of Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher

The filmmaker, now catapulted into global stardom, has had a long career in films that explore the wild and its inhabitants
News & Fox
5 months ago

