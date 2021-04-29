A bad week for India’s Narendra Modi
A good week
It’s easy to get lost in the depressive whirligig of life in SA, so a reminder of the good in the country is always a welcome antidote — more so when it’s recognised internationally. The elevation of local documentary My Octopus Teacher to Oscar winner ticks all the boxes: it’s a showcase of the natural beauty of SA and its biodiversity, wrapped in an astonishing, authentically told tale. Filmmaker Craig Foster, and directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, must be beyond thrilled with the accolade. We certainly are, on their behalf.
A bad week
India now has the ignominious distinction of holding the record for daily Covid cases: 350,000. The health-care system is overwhelmed and hospitals in New Delhi have turned patients away for a lack of beds and oxygen. In the midst of the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered social media sites to take down posts critical of the official response. This after he relaxed restrictions against expert advice, including to allow pre-election rallies attracting tens of thousands. A political own goal, if ever there was one.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.