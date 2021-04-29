A bad week for India’s Narendra Modi

A good week

It’s easy to get lost in the depressive whirligig of life in SA, so a reminder of the good in the country is always a welcome antidote — more so when it’s recognised internationally. The elevation of local documentary My Octopus Teacher to Oscar winner ticks all the boxes: it’s a showcase of the natural beauty of SA and its biodiversity, wrapped in an astonishing, authentically told tale. Filmmaker Craig Foster, and directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, must be beyond thrilled with the accolade. We certainly are, on their behalf.