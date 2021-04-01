A bad week for Dali Mpofu

A good week

Not everyone’s buying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s banks blame game, least of all the man in charge, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. While the guv likes to stay in his lane, he at least made sure to place "the full facts" on the table — for example, that the guarantee put in place for the loan scheme to assist distressed companies during lockdown was only R100bn, not R200bn; and there was no magic money pile for lenders, which, after all, would have to bear the loss if the companies they lend to go bust.