A bad week for Dali Mpofu
A good week
Not everyone’s buying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s banks blame game, least of all the man in charge, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. While the guv likes to stay in his lane, he at least made sure to place "the full facts" on the table — for example, that the guarantee put in place for the loan scheme to assist distressed companies during lockdown was only R100bn, not R200bn; and there was no magic money pile for lenders, which, after all, would have to bear the loss if the companies they lend to go bust.
A bad week
It’s so like Dali Mpofu — and his party, the EFF — to cast a pitiful performance before the state capture commission, and disrespect for fellow members of the bar, as a struggle against racism. There’s nothing anti-racist about telling a fellow advocate to shut up. Infantile outbursts are hardly out of character for the EFF but a highly paid counsel should, at least, aim a little higher. But, ever the Twitter revolutionary, Mpofu tweeted: "I’m so ready for this fight." It’s a nonfight, created and living primarily in his own mind.
