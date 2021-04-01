News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Dali Mpofu

01 April 2021 - 05:00
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A good week

Not everyone’s buying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s banks blame game, least of all the man in charge, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. While the guv likes to stay in his lane, he at least made sure to place "the full facts" on the table — for example, that the guarantee put in place for the loan scheme to assist distressed companies during lockdown was only R100bn, not R200bn; and there was no magic money pile for lenders, which, after all, would have to bear the loss if the companies they lend to go bust.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: SOWETAN
Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: SOWETAN

A bad week

It’s so like Dali Mpofu — and his party, the EFF — to cast a pitiful performance before the state capture commission, and disrespect for fellow members of the bar, as a struggle against racism. There’s nothing anti-racist about telling a fellow advocate to shut up. Infantile outbursts are hardly out of character for the EFF but a highly paid counsel should, at least, aim a little higher. But, ever the Twitter revolutionary, Mpofu tweeted: "I’m so ready for this fight." It’s a nonfight, created and living primarily in his own mind.

LAWSON NAIDOO: Mpofu’s outburst shows contempt for Zondo probe and judicial system

Commission of inquiry stems from the constitution and demands the same respect as the courts
Opinion
3 days ago

Zondo rebukes Mpofu, calling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’

Dali Mpofu told another lawyer to ‘shut up’, which Raymond Zondo said cannot be tolerated
National
6 days ago

Governor sticks up for banks

Kganyago 'puts facts' in wake of president's slating of Covid credit
Business
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Is Phindile Baleni Cyril’s next DG?
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Meet Tauriq Keraan, the new CEO of ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: eXp Realty’s Andrew Thompson ready to ...
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Why foreigners are buying into Motsepe’s TymeBank
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.