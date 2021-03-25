News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

If you’re looking for one line that sums up the moral decay in the ANC, it came from Gwede Mantashe at the Zondo commission

25 March 2021 - 05:00
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A good week

The great thing about the sale of Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is that the money, $2.9m (minus a 5% fee to the online auctioneer owned by Cent), will go to a charity supporting the fight against Covid in Africa. The tweet itself, "just setting up my twttr", posted on March 21 2006, remains on Twitter for anybody to see. It’s the ownership certificate, or nonfungible token, that goes to the winning bidder, Sina Estavi, a Malaysia-based businessman who likened the tweet to the Mona Lisa in value.

Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

A bad week

If you’re looking for one line that sums up the moral decay in the ANC, it came from Gwede Mantashe at the Zondo commission last week. Asked about claims that Bosasa had paid for upgrades to his house, he likened this gift to a wedding contribution, and said he wasn’t "amenable" to taking bribes. With such a clear conflict of interest — a politician getting a "favour" from someone doing business with the state — it doesn’t matter if you don’t think you’re "amenable" to being bribed. That he can’t see this is damning in itself.

ANTHONY BUTLER: Good ol’ Gwede, an asset to the president, a liability to his portfolio

The energy minister is too invested in coal mining to make the drastic changes needed for stable electricity
Opinion
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Gwede Mantashe’s energy announcement not all good news

Some of the measures announced may even set back the project for a greener and cheaper energy supply
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Shadow of Nat economics looms over exorbitant Eskom coal deal

Huge price increase stems from replacing Big White with Big Black
Opinion
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Why Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is under siege
News & Fox
3.
Fury over Bell’s ‘low-ball’ bid
News & Fox
4.
By the numbers: Into the third wave
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Distell opens Vawter taps
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.