A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
If you’re looking for one line that sums up the moral decay in the ANC, it came from Gwede Mantashe at the Zondo commission
A good week
The great thing about the sale of Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is that the money, $2.9m (minus a 5% fee to the online auctioneer owned by Cent), will go to a charity supporting the fight against Covid in Africa. The tweet itself, "just setting up my twttr", posted on March 21 2006, remains on Twitter for anybody to see. It’s the ownership certificate, or nonfungible token, that goes to the winning bidder, Sina Estavi, a Malaysia-based businessman who likened the tweet to the Mona Lisa in value.
A bad week
If you’re looking for one line that sums up the moral decay in the ANC, it came from Gwede Mantashe at the Zondo commission last week. Asked about claims that Bosasa had paid for upgrades to his house, he likened this gift to a wedding contribution, and said he wasn’t "amenable" to taking bribes. With such a clear conflict of interest — a politician getting a "favour" from someone doing business with the state — it doesn’t matter if you don’t think you’re "amenable" to being bribed. That he can’t see this is damning in itself.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.