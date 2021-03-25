A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

A bad week

If you’re looking for one line that sums up the moral decay in the ANC, it came from Gwede Mantashe at the Zondo commission last week. Asked about claims that Bosasa had paid for upgrades to his house, he likened this gift to a wedding contribution, and said he wasn’t "amenable" to taking bribes. With such a clear conflict of interest — a politician getting a "favour" from someone doing business with the state — it doesn’t matter if you don’t think you’re "amenable" to being bribed. That he can’t see this is damning in itself.