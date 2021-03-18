A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

A bad week

Wringing your hands and bemoaning the lack of "consequence" for corruption might work fine on social media, but when you’ve been a minister for two decades, with the power to influence the government, you probably have to admit you’re part of the problem. But Lindiwe Sisulu has never been a great one for accountability. Why hasn’t she told the people in her party to sort matters out, rather than slamming the Zondo commission, which has done far more than she has to ensure consequence?