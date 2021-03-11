A bad week for Brian Molefe

A good week

We realise that a R1.8bn loss doesn’t enter the ledger as, well, a good thing, but the market’s reaction to Massmart’s results is a fine indicator that the company is finally climbing its way out of retail’s dumpster. It helps when expectations are that low, and the lockdown DIY effect has been a real boon, but kudos to CEO Mitchell Slape, Walmart’s enforcer, as he goes about breathing life into the business. Only another 174% to go and Walmart will finally break even on its 2010 investment.