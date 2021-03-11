A bad week for Brian Molefe
A good week
We realise that a R1.8bn loss doesn’t enter the ledger as, well, a good thing, but the market’s reaction to Massmart’s results is a fine indicator that the company is finally climbing its way out of retail’s dumpster. It helps when expectations are that low, and the lockdown DIY effect has been a real boon, but kudos to CEO Mitchell Slape, Walmart’s enforcer, as he goes about breathing life into the business. Only another 174% to go and Walmart will finally break even on its 2010 investment.
A bad week
Regrets, I got a few. Not Brian Molefe, though, who maintains that the real bogeyman in the sordid state capture tale of Transnet and Eskom is former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Even if it turns out that, in a parallel universe, Atul and Ajay did nothing wrong, the real tragedy is that a once promising career and solid reputation were so lightly cast aside. Mind you, when you consider "medically induced coma" as a plausible excuse, his claim that "I can’t recall being implicated in wrongdoing" sounds almost reasonable.
