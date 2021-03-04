A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini
A good week
Advocate Pule Seleka certainly had former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on his toes at the commission of inquiry into state capture. It was the first time the controversial "tweeting engineer" visibly squirmed as he became entangled trying to deny that he knowingly sent e-mails to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.
Seleka’s calm questioning got the usually cocky Koko tied up in knots as he got caught in a lie over the identity of the person to whom he regularly sent inside Eskom information.
A bad week
It’s a little applied truism that one should rather remain silent and be thought a fool, than open one’s mouth and confirm it. This has passed ANC Women’s League leader Bathabile Dlamini by a few times.
Claims that her pension was being withheld due to political meddling are simply not true. Dlamini, who almost deprived millions of their pensions through rank bungling, had her pension docked on instruction from the social security agency to recoup R2m paid for VIP protection of her children. Playing dumb has its limits.
