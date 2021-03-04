A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini

A good week

Advocate Pule Seleka certainly had former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on his toes at the commission of inquiry into state capture. It was the first time the controversial "tweeting engineer" visibly squirmed as he became entangled trying to deny that he knowingly sent e-mails to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Seleka’s calm questioning got the usually cocky Koko tied up in knots as he got caught in a lie over the identity of the person to whom he regularly sent inside Eskom information.