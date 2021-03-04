News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini

04 March 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Advocate Pule Seleka certainly had former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on his toes at the commission of inquiry into state capture. It was the first time the controversial "tweeting engineer" visibly squirmed as he became entangled trying to deny that he knowingly sent e-mails to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Seleka’s calm questioning got the usually cocky Koko tied up in knots as he got caught in a lie over the identity of the person to whom he regularly sent inside Eskom information.

A bad week

It’s a little applied truism that one should rather remain silent and be thought a fool, than open one’s mouth and confirm it. This has passed ANC Women’s League leader Bathabile Dlamini by a few times.

Claims that her pension was being withheld due to political meddling are simply not true. Dlamini, who almost deprived millions of their pensions through rank bungling, had her pension docked on instruction from the social security agency to recoup R2m paid for VIP protection of her children. Playing dumb has its limits.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET faction flounders

What is critical for Ramaphosa, if he indeed wants a second term, is that he delivers more speedily on the vaccine rollout
Opinion
1 day ago

Bathabile Dlamini accuses justice department of lying about her pension

The former social development minister says she does not know why her pension has been withheld, despite the department stating otherwise
National
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: The great ‘crooked judges’ myth

At each period of intense factional conflict in the governing ANC in recent years, SA’s judiciary has been the go-to whipping boy for besieged ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Hawks ‘don’t have the budget’ for Steinhoff probe
News & Fox
3.
JSE listings: German Reit touches down
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: Getting farming and land right, once and ...
News & Fox
5.
Sleep small, live large: next-level living at ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.