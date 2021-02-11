A bad week for Ace Magashule
A good week
It is heartening that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is opening up about its investigations. SIU head Andy Mothibi inspired confidence that his team was on course to track down the looted funds, after years in which the unit’s work was cloaked in secrecy. This is critical given that some R13bn of the R30bn spent by the government on personal protective equipment is subject to investigation. It may be praising a fish for swimming, but it does mean our institutions are slowly grinding back to life.
A bad week
It is not in the least surprising that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule defended Jacob Zuma when grilled about the former leader’s intended defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling. "Leave president Zuma alone," declared Magashule, who is set to face his own corruption trial this month. He will stare down the ANC’s national executive committee this week after calls for him to step aside. It is not loyalty driving Magashule’s defence of Zuma, but sheer survival — if Zuma goes to prison, so could he.
