A bad week for Ace Magashule

11 February 2021 - 05:00

A good week

It is heartening that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is opening up about its investigations. SIU head Andy Mothibi inspired confidence that his team was on course to track down the looted funds, after years in which the unit’s work was cloaked in secrecy. This is critical given that some R13bn of the R30bn spent by the government on personal protective equipment is subject to investigation. It may be praising a fish for swimming, but it does mean our institutions are slowly grinding back to life.

A bad week

It is not in the least surprising that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule defended Jacob Zuma when grilled about the former leader’s intended defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling. "Leave president Zuma alone," declared Magashule, who is set to face his own corruption trial this month. He will stare down the ANC’s national executive committee this week after calls for him to step aside. It is not loyalty driving Magashule’s defence of Zuma, but sheer survival — if Zuma goes to prison, so could he.

SIU calls for legislative reform to protect state from tender corruption

The SIU is probing R13.3bn worth of contracts relating to the procurement of Covid-19 PPE
National
5 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The ANC — a little less ‘introspection’, a little more action please

The deathly silence so far – and the fact that a national executive committee meeting is on the cards for next weekend – means we can probably expect ...
Opinion
5 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: When will the ANC ever stand up to the likes of Zuma and Magashule?

If the party has the country’s interests at heart, it should act against those accused of corruption regardless of the positions they hold
Opinion
6 days ago

