A bad week for Ace Magashule

A good week

It is heartening that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is opening up about its investigations. SIU head Andy Mothibi inspired confidence that his team was on course to track down the looted funds, after years in which the unit’s work was cloaked in secrecy. This is critical given that some R13bn of the R30bn spent by the government on personal protective equipment is subject to investigation. It may be praising a fish for swimming, but it does mean our institutions are slowly grinding back to life.