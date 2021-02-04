A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

A bad week

There’s something McCarthy-esque about Panyaza Lesufi. So busy hunting enemies, real or imagined, under every school desk, the publicity-hungry Lesufi has now done more than anyone else to prejudice the children unlucky enough to contend with the broken school system he presides over. He says he is unaware that R431m was blown by his department on "deep-cleaning" schools — many multiples of that spent in other provinces. As if this helps: for him to claim ignorance of this looting is just as damning.