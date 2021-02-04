A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
A good week
The news that state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo can’t bring herself to recommend that acting State Security Agency director-general Loyiso Jafta be permanently appointed can only reinforce what an honest and unflinching public servant he has turned out to be. Jafta’s scorching testimony at the Zondo commission on the extent of the rot in SA’s intelligence agency (and we use that term loosely) may be a turning point in arresting the tide of corruption sweeping through SA, even if it’s blown his chances. He has our heartfelt thanks.
A bad week
There’s something McCarthy-esque about Panyaza Lesufi. So busy hunting enemies, real or imagined, under every school desk, the publicity-hungry Lesufi has now done more than anyone else to prejudice the children unlucky enough to contend with the broken school system he presides over. He says he is unaware that R431m was blown by his department on "deep-cleaning" schools — many multiples of that spent in other provinces. As if this helps: for him to claim ignorance of this looting is just as damning.
