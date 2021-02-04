News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

04 February 2021 - 05:00
Loyiso Jafta at the State Capture Inquiry. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Loyiso Jafta at the State Capture Inquiry. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

A good week

The news that state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo can’t bring herself to recommend that acting State Security Agency director-general Loyiso Jafta be permanently appointed can only reinforce what an honest and unflinching public servant he has turned out to be. Jafta’s scorching testimony at the Zondo commission on the extent of the rot in SA’s intelligence agency (and we use that term loosely) may be a turning point in arresting the tide of corruption sweeping through SA, even if it’s blown his chances. He has our heartfelt thanks.

A bad week

There’s something McCarthy-esque about Panyaza Lesufi. So busy hunting enemies, real or imagined, under every school desk, the publicity-hungry Lesufi has now done more than anyone else to prejudice the children unlucky enough to contend with the broken school system he presides over. He says he is unaware that R431m was blown by his department on "deep-cleaning" schools — many multiples of that spent in other provinces. As if this helps: for him to claim ignorance of this looting is just as damning.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Mufamadi’s bombshell, and the ANC’s shame

SA received a spine-chilling reminder this week of the extent of the destruction wreaked by former president Jacob Zuma
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: The IMF can’t help SA. We don’t need ...
News & Fox
2.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
PODCAST: Are we crazy enough to think we can ...
News & Fox
4.
Gwede denies dodgy ‘donation’ to his foundation
News & Fox
5.
By the numbers: The cost of vaccine nationalism
News & Fox

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Enough shock and horror: shut the State Security Agency down

Opinion / Columnists

SSA intelligence officers were deployed for Zuma faction at 2017 Nasrec ...

National

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma now finds himself in a tight spot

Opinion / Columnists

State Security Agency was politicised, Zondo commission told

National

Spooks set up a project to get cash to Jacob Zuma, inquiry hears

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.