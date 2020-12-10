A bad week for Matshela Koko

A good week

If you’d dared to buy R1m worth of Ellies shares last week, you’d have R2m in the bag now. Of course, pumping that amount of cash into one of the JSE’s more destructive penny stocks is only for gamblers with money to burn. However, Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh appears to be putting the 41-year-old company to rights. Ellies is best known for its television aerials and LED lighting, and is now set to branch out into the home solar market. Let’s hope that, unlike with the state’s set-top box debacle, this time it gets it right.