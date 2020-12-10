News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Matshela Koko

10 December 2020 - 05:00

A good week

If you’d dared to buy R1m worth of Ellies shares last week, you’d have R2m in the bag now. Of course, pumping that amount of cash into one of the JSE’s more destructive penny stocks is only for gamblers with money to burn. However, Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh appears to be putting the 41-year-old company to rights. Ellies is best known for its television aerials and LED lighting, and is now set to branch out into the home solar market. Let’s hope that, unlike with the state’s set-top box debacle, this time it gets it right.

A bad week

Here, kitty kitty! Who’s a tiger on those Twitter streets and a pussycat in the Zondo witness seat? Why, Mr Engineer Matshela Koko, otherwise known by Eskom employees as Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa’s "pet". Koko’s testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on his role in helping swing Eskom deals the Gupta way was none too convincing, if not outright unbelievable. Koko has been implicated in at least R3.8bn of suspicious deals, but, when challenged, his fallback was classic Jacob Zuma: everyone else is lying.

Guptas challenge Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit as they try to claw back R3.8bn

The Optimum Coal-related case is now the only one they face after numerous allegations of state capture corruption
National
2 months ago

Greed and the Gupta ‘bag men’

Taken together, the testimony of security officers at the Zondo inquiry and the SIU-Eskom summons against alleged players in the state-capture saga ...
Features
3 months ago

Ellies targets solar energy offerings in shift away from MultiChoice

Alternative energy goods have decreased the electronics group's dependence on pay TV operator MultiChoice
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the ...
News & Fox
2.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
3.
Profile: MD of personal finance at Old Mutual ...
News & Fox
4.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Saica withdraws Anoj Singh’s membership due to misconduct

National

Guptas speak out on Eskom and SIU’s bid to recoup R3.8bn from the family

National

WATCH: How Ellies returned to profitability

Companies

Ellies targets solar energy offerings in shift away from MultiChoice

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies signals a return to profit

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies switches on to fibre to boost revenue

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies warns it could close its doors

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.