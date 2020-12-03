A bad week for Kebby Maphatsoe

A good week

The horror of a few bad fashion calls well behind him, it’s little wonder Mr Price CEO Mark Blair and his management team feel the low-cost retailer has found its mojo again. And the decision not to charge offshore with all the other lemmings of SA retail means that the group has been able to make its first major acquisition in 24 years — little-known chain Power Fashion — with cash on hand. For about R1.7bn, Mr Price has snagged a successful business in no need of a turnaround, which will lift earnings from the get go. Giddy-up.