A bad week for Kebby Maphatsoe
He should know better than to threaten the Zondo inquiry’s work
A good week
The horror of a few bad fashion calls well behind him, it’s little wonder Mr Price CEO Mark Blair and his management team feel the low-cost retailer has found its mojo again. And the decision not to charge offshore with all the other lemmings of SA retail means that the group has been able to make its first major acquisition in 24 years — little-known chain Power Fashion — with cash on hand. For about R1.7bn, Mr Price has snagged a successful business in no need of a turnaround, which will lift earnings from the get go. Giddy-up.
A bad week
Pull the other one, Kebby. Rather than the "high risk of civil unrest" that Kebby Maphatsoe, head of the MK veterans group, predicts if "comrade" Jacob Zuma is arrested, we feel there might be wild, all-night celebrations if the wily old scoundrel finally sees the inside of a police van. While his post at the head of the most preternaturally youthful veterans outfit in the world automatically disqualifies Maphatsoe from even a passing association with good sense, he should know better than to threaten the Zondo inquiry’s work.
