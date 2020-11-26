News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s reputation was dealt a double blow this week

26 November 2020 - 05:00
Spar Group CEO Graham O’Connor. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Spar Group CEO Graham O’Connor. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A good week

If it’s tough on the shop floor right now, nobody told Spar CEO Graham O’Connor. Last week, the friendly grocer saw its share price rocket 11%, after a 15.6% jump in Spar’s operating profit in the year to October. More pleasingly, it looks as if the retailer’s foreign purchases might just work out — a rarity for an SA company. For O’Connor, who is due to retire at next year’s AGM, it’s a helluva way to go out. And it means his successor, Brett Botten, has his work cut out for him, following in those footsteps.

Muzi Sikhakhane. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Muzi Sikhakhane. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

A bad week

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s reputation was dealt a double blow this week. His internal report to the SA Revenue Service dealing with the "rogue unit" was dumped by current commissioner Edward Kieswetter, driving the final nail into the discredited narrative of spies at the tax agency. Now Sikhakhane’s most high-profile client, former president Jacob Zuma, is set to face criminal charges for walking out of the state capture commission of inquiry after being subpoenaed to testify. Tough times.

Criminal charges to be laid against Jacob Zuma over Zondo inquiry

Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out last week, despite a summons to appear and answer questions
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Eastern Cape: SA’s latest Covid-19 hotspot
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Mystery of the new SAA plan
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: Peter Bruce and Martin Kingston on why ...
News & Fox
5.
SunWest could go, to cull debt
News & Fox

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice

Opinion / Editorials

Zondo will not recuse himself as state capture inquiry chair

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Oh, the way madness lies

Opinion / State of play

Why challenge by Zuma’s advocate could checkmate Zondo inquiry

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Let’s hope Zondo tells wily old Zuma to go to hell

Opinion / Columnists

‘Rogue unit’: Kieswetter details process of reparations to affected staff

Features

EDITORIAL: Zuma is afraid — and so he should be

Opinion / Editorials

Spar in the right place at the right time for lockdown

Business

WATCH: How lockdown affected Spar

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.