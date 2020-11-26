A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
A good week
If it’s tough on the shop floor right now, nobody told Spar CEO Graham O’Connor. Last week, the friendly grocer saw its share price rocket 11%, after a 15.6% jump in Spar’s operating profit in the year to October. More pleasingly, it looks as if the retailer’s foreign purchases might just work out — a rarity for an SA company. For O’Connor, who is due to retire at next year’s AGM, it’s a helluva way to go out. And it means his successor, Brett Botten, has his work cut out for him, following in those footsteps.
A bad week
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s reputation was dealt a double blow this week. His internal report to the SA Revenue Service dealing with the "rogue unit" was dumped by current commissioner Edward Kieswetter, driving the final nail into the discredited narrative of spies at the tax agency. Now Sikhakhane’s most high-profile client, former president Jacob Zuma, is set to face criminal charges for walking out of the state capture commission of inquiry after being subpoenaed to testify. Tough times.
