A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane

A good week

If it’s tough on the shop floor right now, nobody told Spar CEO Graham O’Connor. Last week, the friendly grocer saw its share price rocket 11%, after a 15.6% jump in Spar’s operating profit in the year to October. More pleasingly, it looks as if the retailer’s foreign purchases might just work out — a rarity for an SA company. For O’Connor, who is due to retire at next year’s AGM, it’s a helluva way to go out. And it means his successor, Brett Botten, has his work cut out for him, following in those footsteps.