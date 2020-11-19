A bad week for Aaron Motsoaledi

A good week

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles is US Vogue magazine’s December cover star, and the first man to front the publication in its 128-year history. The boy-bander-turned-music-powerhouse is resplendent in a Gucci ball gown and tuxedo jacket. It may sum up the spirit of embracing gender fluidity and fun fashion, but not everyone is thrilled. Conservative author Candace Owens popped her head out of the Jurassic era to tweet: "Bring back manly men." Styles’s 36-million Twitter followers, however, were far more enthusiastic.

A bad week

Given that all you need to get into Zimbabwe are some nail clippers and a jot of determination, Aaron Motsoaledi’s assertion that SA has "porous borders" may be the height of understatement. The home affairs minister was being grilled on the escape of corruption-accused Shepherd Bushiri, by corruption-accused portfolio committee chair Bongani Bongo. Multiple passports, irregular permits, "lots of anomalies" — just your average day at home affairs, really. We still don’t know how Bushiri got out of SA, but Bongo may be taking notes.