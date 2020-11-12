News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Kamala Harris

In the face of Donald Trump’s slurs, Kamala Harris has kept things classy in the US presidential race

12 November 2020 - 05:00
Kamala Harris. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
A good week

In the face of Donald Trump’s slurs, Kamala Harris has kept things classy in the US presidential race. So it’s fitting that, with the result called in Joe Biden’s favour, she’s vice-president-elect — the first woman and black American to claim that honour. She could be pivotal in government: if Biden’s victory spurs Democrat voters in Georgia to flip two seats in a run-off, it could mean a tied Senate — with Harris casting the deciding vote. That could prevent a partisan legislative deadlock. And it’s sure to stick in Trump’s craw.

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A bad week

How the mighty fall. The prosecutor who took on the New York mob and became "America’s mayor" after 9/11 now has to shrug off more than the ignominy of being Donald Trump’s lawyer. Even Rudy Giuliani’s rancorous bluster couldn’t drown the schadenfreude after a press briefing at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a gardening firm (not a hotel) between a crematorium and a sex shop. Then, the witness he produced to allege voter fraud turned out to be a convicted sex offender. A fitting denouement to Trump’s presidency.

Populists worldwide have lost their leader

The US presidential election result is not only a big blow to Trump, but also to his fan club of international leaders
What does a Biden presidency mean for the world?

From trade to climate, the president-elect has vowed to restore US leadership and repair relations with allies
Reality TV presidency cancelled after four-year run

The Trump administration packed a lot of drama into a single term
