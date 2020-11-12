A good week for Kamala Harris

A good week

In the face of Donald Trump’s slurs, Kamala Harris has kept things classy in the US presidential race. So it’s fitting that, with the result called in Joe Biden’s favour, she’s vice-president-elect — the first woman and black American to claim that honour. She could be pivotal in government: if Biden’s victory spurs Democrat voters in Georgia to flip two seats in a run-off, it could mean a tied Senate — with Harris casting the deciding vote. That could prevent a partisan legislative deadlock. And it’s sure to stick in Trump’s craw.