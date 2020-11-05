A bad week for French President Macron

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week

Nothing says "I won the vote fair and square" like arresting your opponents to head off a protest against the result. Yet that’s what’s where Tanzania’s John Magufuli is right now. After a rather rapid descent into despotism in his first term — and amid claims of widespread vote rigging — he was returned to power this past week with a huge 84% of the vote (from 58% in 2015). His party won a not-at-all-suspicious 97% of the seats in parliament. A good week for Magufuli, indeed — less so for democracy in Tanzania.

A bad week

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Friday started with the murder of three people in Nice’s Notre-Dame Basilica. The killings, immediately linked to terrorism, are the third of their kind in weeks. Four days later, Macron moved to shut down Paris because of Covid-19. There’s already a nationwide lockdown, but with infection rates rocketing (52,518 new cases reported on Monday), authorities are imposing a curfew on the capital city too. Un malheur ne vient jamais seul (When it rains, it pours).

Macron leans to the Right to pull rug out from under Le Pen after jihadist attacks

President puts France on highest terror alert level and talks of ‘existential battle’ for country’s way of life
World
2 days ago

Tanzania election called a travesty by opposition candidate

Tundu Lissu, the main challenger to incumbent President John Magufuli, said the results of the vote cannot be trusted
World
6 days ago

