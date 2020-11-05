A bad week for French President Macron

A good week

Nothing says "I won the vote fair and square" like arresting your opponents to head off a protest against the result. Yet that’s what’s where Tanzania’s John Magufuli is right now. After a rather rapid descent into despotism in his first term — and amid claims of widespread vote rigging — he was returned to power this past week with a huge 84% of the vote (from 58% in 2015). His party won a not-at-all-suspicious 97% of the seats in parliament. A good week for Magufuli, indeed — less so for democracy in Tanzania.