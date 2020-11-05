A bad week for French President Macron
A good week
Nothing says "I won the vote fair and square" like arresting your opponents to head off a protest against the result. Yet that’s what’s where Tanzania’s John Magufuli is right now. After a rather rapid descent into despotism in his first term — and amid claims of widespread vote rigging — he was returned to power this past week with a huge 84% of the vote (from 58% in 2015). His party won a not-at-all-suspicious 97% of the seats in parliament. A good week for Magufuli, indeed — less so for democracy in Tanzania.
A bad week
French President Emmanuel Macron’s Friday started with the murder of three people in Nice’s Notre-Dame Basilica. The killings, immediately linked to terrorism, are the third of their kind in weeks. Four days later, Macron moved to shut down Paris because of Covid-19. There’s already a nationwide lockdown, but with infection rates rocketing (52,518 new cases reported on Monday), authorities are imposing a curfew on the capital city too. Un malheur ne vient jamais seul (When it rains, it pours).
