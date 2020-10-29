News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lebogang Maile

29 October 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Her confirmation to the US Supreme Court may have outraged liberals and Democrats, but Amy Coney Barrett has been described by those on the Left and Right as a "brilliant" and "conscientious" lawyer.

While her appointment seals a conservative majority on the top US court, Barrett’s statement after her swearing-in may allay the Left’s worst fears. "A judge declares independence not only from the Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her," she said.

A bad week

It’s hardly bad news for the residents of Tshwane, who’ll once again have a mayor in charge after an eight-month vacuum, but Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile must be gnashing his teeth. The Supreme Court of Appeal this week ruled that a high court decision to set aside the dissolution of the city council be immediately implemented, overturning the ANC’s power grab. The DA plans to hold Maile to account for legal costs. Perhaps it can also elect a new mayor not embroiled in a sex scandal.

Political discussions under way as DA hopes to elect mayor in Tshwane

Supreme court of appeal judgment a great victory, says interim party leader John Steenhuisen
Politics
1 day ago

