A bad week for Lebogang Maile

A good week

Her confirmation to the US Supreme Court may have outraged liberals and Democrats, but Amy Coney Barrett has been described by those on the Left and Right as a "brilliant" and "conscientious" lawyer.

While her appointment seals a conservative majority on the top US court, Barrett’s statement after her swearing-in may allay the Left’s worst fears. "A judge declares independence not only from the Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her," she said.