A bad week for Kebby Maphatsoe

A bad week

It’s hard to pick the biggest clown out of the spat among MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe, the perennially orphaned Carl Niehaus and transport minister Fikile Mbalula over the MKMVA’s protests this week. But Maphatsoe, who got in trouble this month for inciting veterans to "take up arms" and "fight for our space", has a history of saying the silliest things. This is a man who called Thuli Madonsela a CIA spy and alleged wild conspiracies in defence of Jacob Zuma. Isn’t it time for him to join the circus?