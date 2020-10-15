A bad week for Kebby Maphatsoe
Isn’t it time for him to join the circus?
A good week
Merchant banker Kofi Adjepong-Boateng, a founding partner of the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund, has been awarded a CBE in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours list for his services to philanthropy. Adjepong-Boateng, who moved from Ghana to SA in the 1990s, chairs the investment committee of the Soros Economic Development Fund, the investment arm of the Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros. He joins SA-born interior decorator Kelly Hoppen, who lives in London, on the new list of CBEs.
A bad week
It’s hard to pick the biggest clown out of the spat among MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe, the perennially orphaned Carl Niehaus and transport minister Fikile Mbalula over the MKMVA’s protests this week. But Maphatsoe, who got in trouble this month for inciting veterans to "take up arms" and "fight for our space", has a history of saying the silliest things. This is a man who called Thuli Madonsela a CIA spy and alleged wild conspiracies in defence of Jacob Zuma. Isn’t it time for him to join the circus?
