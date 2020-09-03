News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Andile Lungisa

He has been instructed by the ANC to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and will have his ANC membership temporarily suspended. But don’t expect him to go down without a fight

03 September 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Local hit song Jerusalema has not only held its ground on home turf, but has become a global sensation, giving South Africans reason to celebrate. The smash gospel hit by Master KG, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, achieved a phenomenal milestone last week when it reached 100-million views on YouTube — the first hit single from SA to reach such great heights overseas. Its success is spurred, in part, by a viral dance craze called the #JerusalemaChallenge where people match the music video moves.

A bad week

One of the tangible outcomes of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s triumph at the ANC NEC meeting this weekend will please gatvol South Africans. Strongman Andile Lungisa has been instructed by the party to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and will have his ANC membership temporarily suspended. Lungisa, a strident defender of former president Jacob Zuma, is not expected to go down without a fight. But the public attention to his misdeeds can only be good for Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

Ramaphosa’s war on graft backed by NEC

The president says he faced a 'choreographed attack’
National
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Of WMC and conspiracies: Zuma’s postcard from the edge

Zuma’s letter is a hodgepodge of conspiracies, pre-emptive strikes at the judiciary, and straw man arguments, in which he mischaracterises ...
Opinion
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa and the media myth of a coup

The president enjoys solid support in the national executive committee and is not in a fight for survival
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
2.
Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a ...
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
A bad week for Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.