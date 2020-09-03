A bad week for Andile Lungisa

A bad week

One of the tangible outcomes of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s triumph at the ANC NEC meeting this weekend will please gatvol South Africans. Strongman Andile Lungisa has been instructed by the party to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and will have his ANC membership temporarily suspended. Lungisa, a strident defender of former president Jacob Zuma, is not expected to go down without a fight. But the public attention to his misdeeds can only be good for Nelson Mandela Bay residents.