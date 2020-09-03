A bad week for Andile Lungisa
He has been instructed by the ANC to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and will have his ANC membership temporarily suspended. But don’t expect him to go down without a fight
A good week
Local hit song Jerusalema has not only held its ground on home turf, but has become a global sensation, giving South Africans reason to celebrate. The smash gospel hit by Master KG, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, achieved a phenomenal milestone last week when it reached 100-million views on YouTube — the first hit single from SA to reach such great heights overseas. Its success is spurred, in part, by a viral dance craze called the #JerusalemaChallenge where people match the music video moves.
A bad week
One of the tangible outcomes of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s triumph at the ANC NEC meeting this weekend will please gatvol South Africans. Strongman Andile Lungisa has been instructed by the party to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and will have his ANC membership temporarily suspended. Lungisa, a strident defender of former president Jacob Zuma, is not expected to go down without a fight. But the public attention to his misdeeds can only be good for Nelson Mandela Bay residents.
