A bad week for Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

A bad week

Now if only Cyril would do something about the one-woman wrecking ball that is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. A year on from the departure of CEO Mark Barnes, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s meddling at the post office is having its inevitable effect: the undoing of what was an entity on the up, but is now mired in shambolic dysfunction. That’s not to mention her decision to ignore parliament in appointing councillors to the Independent Communications Authority of SA, or her continued interference in the SABC. If there is one minister — and the list, sadly, is long — who deserves censure, if not removal, it is her.