A bad week for Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

A year on from the departure of CEO Mark Barnes, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s meddling at the post office is having its inevitable effect: the undoing of what was an entity on the up

27 August 2020 - 05:00
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

A good week

Imagine: an ANC cabinet minister on the right side of an argument, for once. Finance minister Tito Mboweni is one of those rare individuals in the cabinet who knows his field, and the value of a country’s financial institutions — like an independent central bank. A pity, then, that a tweet to that effect should earn a swift and public rebuke from headmaster Cyril Ramaphosa. Zambian President Edgar Lungu was clearly wrong to summarily remove governor Denny Kalyalya, while Mboweni has every right to express his opprobrium. This is one case where Mboweni doesn’t deserve the roast.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A bad week

Now if only Cyril would do something about the one-woman wrecking ball that is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. A year on from the departure of CEO Mark Barnes, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s meddling at the post office is having its inevitable effect: the undoing of what was an entity on the up, but is now mired in shambolic dysfunction. That’s not to mention her decision to ignore parliament in appointing councillors to the Independent Communications Authority of SA, or her continued interference in the SABC. If there is one minister — and the list, sadly, is long — who deserves censure, if not removal, it is her.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blamed in new Post Office battle

Board and minister in battle over appointments and her alleged interference
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a trick with Mboweni reprimand over Zambian central bank

The president could have used the episode to reaffirm the value of independent central banks
1 day ago

