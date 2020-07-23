A bad week for Angie Motshekga

A good week

Don’t tell police minister Bheki Cele, but Robert McBride has landed an even more critical government role, since Cele refused to extend his contract as the head of police watchdog Ipid last year. While Cele is now spending his days making up statistics to justify the alcohol ban, McBride was last week appointed as the new head of the State Security Agency’s foreign branch. In his new role, McBride will be pivotal in the mission to clean up SA’s intelligence services, which have been factional and chaotic for far too long.