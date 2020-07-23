News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

Her about-turn on a decision to then reinstate the school feeding scheme in the face of widespread child hunger was simply unconscionable

23 July 2020 - 05:00
Robert McBride. Picture: ALON SKUY
A good week

Don’t tell police minister Bheki Cele, but Robert McBride has landed an even more critical government role, since Cele refused to extend his contract as the head of police watchdog Ipid last year. While Cele is now spending his days making up statistics to justify the alcohol ban, McBride was last week appointed as the new head of the State Security Agency’s foreign branch. In his new role, McBride will be pivotal in the mission to clean up SA’s intelligence services, which have been factional and chaotic for far too long.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: GCIS
A bad week

It was bad enough, at the start of lockdown, that basic education minister Angie Motshekga abdicated responsibility for feeding 9-million vulnerable schoolchildren. But her about-turn on a decision to then reinstate the school feeding scheme in the face of widespread child hunger was simply unconscionable. So it was particularly satisfying to see her rapped over the knuckles by judge Sulet Potterill, and told to reinstate the scheme post-haste. It’s just a pity the minister needs a court to remind her of her responsibility to SA’s children.

ROB ROSE: The most shameful moment of SA’s lockdown

The high court’s ruling on school feeding schemes stands as an emblem of how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 response has gone depressingly awry
Opinion
3 days ago

Robert McBride to direct SA’s spying activity abroad

Often controversial figure will direct SA's foreign intelligence gathering
National
6 days ago

