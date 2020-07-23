A bad week for Angie Motshekga
Her about-turn on a decision to then reinstate the school feeding scheme in the face of widespread child hunger was simply unconscionable
A good week
Don’t tell police minister Bheki Cele, but Robert McBride has landed an even more critical government role, since Cele refused to extend his contract as the head of police watchdog Ipid last year. While Cele is now spending his days making up statistics to justify the alcohol ban, McBride was last week appointed as the new head of the State Security Agency’s foreign branch. In his new role, McBride will be pivotal in the mission to clean up SA’s intelligence services, which have been factional and chaotic for far too long.
A bad week
It was bad enough, at the start of lockdown, that basic education minister Angie Motshekga abdicated responsibility for feeding 9-million vulnerable schoolchildren. But her about-turn on a decision to then reinstate the school feeding scheme in the face of widespread child hunger was simply unconscionable. So it was particularly satisfying to see her rapped over the knuckles by judge Sulet Potterill, and told to reinstate the scheme post-haste. It’s just a pity the minister needs a court to remind her of her responsibility to SA’s children.