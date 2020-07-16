News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Pravin Gordhan

This week’s vote in favour of the business rescue plan – more than six months in the making – is clearly a win for minister Pravin Gordhan

16 July 2020 - 05:00
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY

A good week

Though we disagree with the department of public enterprises’ view that SAA is not a vanity project, this week’s vote in favour of the business rescue plan — more than six months in the making — is clearly a win for minister Pravin Gordhan. Whether it’s a win for the fiscus, which will now have to find R10.4bn somewhere to settle SAA’s liabilities and restart this cash-guzzling albatross, is another matter entirely.

Clearly, winding down the company was never an option in Gordhan’s mind. Let’s hope his stubborn insistence on a national carrier will not be the final nail in SA’s fiscal coffin, as it threatens to be.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

A bad week

This week, Donald Trump confirmed his legacy as possibly the most corrupt US president ever, when he commuted the sentence of fixer Roger Stone, lest Stone rat on him. Stone was found guilty by a jury last year of obstruction of justice, lying to congress, and witness tampering.

Even Richard Nixon didn’t commute the sentences of those convicted in Watergate. Nor did Jacob Zuma step in to stop Schabir Shaik going to jail, even if Shaik later got scarcely credible "medical parole". As The New Yorker put it, Trump rewarded Stone for keeping his mouth shut: "It is, in other words, corruption on top of cronyism."

Gordhan passes SAA hot potato to Mboweni

Finance minister asked to commit by Wednesday to find R10bn and more to fund new airline
National
1 day ago

Stanford and Yale join court challenge over Trump’s foreign student visa rule

Ivy League schools argue the new rule  is causing  ‘harm and turmoil’ to international students as more universities go online amid Covid-19
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Trillian’s bid to grab the Carlton Hotel
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 111: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A good week for Pravin Gordhan
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 109: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

Cancel culture? No, just elites not used to getting feedback

Opinion

Trump finally wears a mask, but signals it may be a once-off

World / Americas

NEWS ANALYSIS: Showdown in the SAA rescue saga is at hand

National

SAA creditors support business rescue plan

National

Bid by SAA business rescuers to overturn retrenchment ruling is dismissed

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.