A good week for Pravin Gordhan

A good week

Though we disagree with the department of public enterprises’ view that SAA is not a vanity project, this week’s vote in favour of the business rescue plan — more than six months in the making — is clearly a win for minister Pravin Gordhan. Whether it’s a win for the fiscus, which will now have to find R10.4bn somewhere to settle SAA’s liabilities and restart this cash-guzzling albatross, is another matter entirely.

Clearly, winding down the company was never an option in Gordhan’s mind. Let’s hope his stubborn insistence on a national carrier will not be the final nail in SA’s fiscal coffin, as it threatens to be.