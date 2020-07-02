A bad week for Stanley Mathabatha

A good week

The election of Lazarus Chakwera in Malawi offers opposition parties staring down strongmen a glimmer of hope. Last week Malawians voted for the second time in a year after its apex court annulled the first election following irregularities, notably the use of Tippex to alter vote totals. In a huge upset, Chakwera defeated President Peter Mutharika with just under 59% of the vote. But the 65-year-old preacher’s real work starts now. He will have to tackle corruption and low economic growth. Both are bound to test his popularity.