A bad week for Stanley Mathabatha

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha saw fit to lobby the ANC’s NEC to have his deputy Florence Radzilani and treasurer-general Danny Msiza reinstated despite being implicated in VBS looting

02 July 2020 - 05:00
Lazarus Chakwera. Picture: AFP/AMOS GUMULIRA

A good week

The election of Lazarus Chakwera in Malawi offers opposition parties staring down strongmen a glimmer of hope. Last week Malawians voted for the second time in a year after its apex court annulled the first election following irregularities, notably the use of Tippex to alter vote totals. In a huge upset, Chakwera defeated President Peter Mutharika with just under 59% of the vote. But the 65-year-old preacher’s real work starts now. He will have to tackle corruption and low economic growth. Both are bound to test his popularity.

Stanley Mathabatha. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu/Sowetan

A bad week

Two Limpopo officials were implicated in a report into looting at VBS Mutual Bank and suspended by the ANC. Yet their boss, Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha saw fit to lobby the ANC’s NEC to have his deputy Florence Radzilani and treasurer-general Danny Msiza reinstated. His reason? The pair were not arrested along with the first group of suspected looters. It’s an indictment of Mathabatha and utterly undermines President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption platform. Unless Mathabatha really wants a gangster state.

Former municipal CFO arrested for R50m invested with VBS

The suspect, once with the Merafong municipality, is scheduled to appear in court amid the ongoing probe into the VB Mutual Bank saga
6 days ago

