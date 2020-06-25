A good week for Tsogo Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock

A good week

Marcel von Aulock, Tsogo Sun’s CEO, is a brave man. Tsogo is taking over three iconic but down-on-their luck hotels from Marriott International: the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga. They are indeed, as he says, "great hotels", but the environment for hoteliers, restaurateurs and casino bosses is about as bad as it gets — a relaxation in lockdown rules notwithstanding. Restoring them to their former glory is no gimme. We wish him luck.