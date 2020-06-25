News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Tsogo Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock

Tsogo is taking over three iconic but down-on-their luck hotels from Marriott International

25 June 2020 - 06:00
Marcel von Aulock. Picture: TSOGO SUN
Marcel von Aulock. Picture: TSOGO SUN

A good week

Marcel von Aulock, Tsogo Sun’s CEO, is a brave man. Tsogo is taking over three iconic but down-on-their luck hotels from Marriott International: the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga. They are indeed, as he says, "great hotels", but the environment for hoteliers, restaurateurs and casino bosses is about as bad as it gets — a relaxation in lockdown rules notwithstanding. Restoring them to their former glory is no gimme. We wish him luck.

A bad week

You’d be hard-pressed to find a line UK commentator Katie Hopkins isn’t prepared to vault in her quest to offend: people of colour, women, Muslims, migrants, South Africans, refugees, Gypsies, the tattooed, red-heads ... Still, it takes a fair amount of invective to be permanently banned from the cesspit of Twitter for "hateful conduct". Hopkins memorably won a legal victory over the Mirror for a headline suggesting she’d been detained in SA for taking drugs. It had, in fact, been for "spreading racial hatred". Says it all.

Covid-19 a bad roll of the dice for Tsogo Gaming

The gaming group owner is struggling in a depressed economy
Companies
2 weeks ago

