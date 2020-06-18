A bad week for Bheki Cele
A good week
In an otherwise dismal period, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela gave shareholders reason to celebrate this week with a maiden dividend of 565c a share for the year to March. The pay-TV company was unbundled from Naspers and listed on the JSE last year. It has reported a 3% rise in revenue to R51.4bn. And in a brave move which may help it stem the 4% loss of its Premium subscribers — who have left in favour of streaming services — it will now offer Netflix and Amazon Prime with its new decoder.
A bad week
In a Rorschach-worthy leap of association, police minister Bheki Cele, while delivering a lecture on the ANC’s role in fighting Covid-19, decided to rail against his party’s Black Friday campaign. In solidarity with protesters in the US, the ANC launched the campaign against racism and police brutality earlier this month. It clearly didn’t sit well with Cele, who, unbelievably, claimed on Friday that "there is no police brutality in SA". Tell that to Petrus Miggels. Or Sibusiso Amos. Or Adane Emmanuel. All victims of police brutality.