News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Bheki Cele

Cele unbelievably, claimed on Friday that ‘there is no police brutality in SA’. Tell that to Petrus Miggels. Or Sibusiso Amos. Or Adane Emmanuel. All victims of police brutality

18 June 2020 - 05:00
Calvo Mawela. Picture: SUPPLED
Calvo Mawela. Picture: SUPPLED

A good week

In an otherwise dismal period, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela gave shareholders reason to celebrate this week with a maiden dividend of 565c a share for the year to March. The pay-TV company was unbundled from Naspers and listed on the JSE last year. It has reported a 3% rise in revenue to R51.4bn. And in a brave move which may help it stem the 4% loss of its Premium subscribers — who have left in favour of streaming services — it will now offer Netflix and Amazon Prime with its new decoder.

Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A bad week

In a Rorschach-worthy leap of association, police minister Bheki Cele, while delivering a lecture on the ANC’s role in fighting Covid-19, decided to rail against his party’s Black Friday campaign. In solidarity with protesters in the US, the ANC launched the campaign against racism and police brutality earlier this month. It clearly didn’t sit well with Cele, who, unbelievably, claimed on Friday that "there is no police brutality in SA". Tell that to Petrus Miggels. Or Sibusiso Amos. Or Adane Emmanuel. All victims of police brutality.

ROB ROSE: ANC, lamenting Floyd’s murder, battles with obvious hypocrisy of Collins Khosa’s death

Because the majority of black South Africans remain voiceless and vulnerable, they’re abused by power-mad cretins emboldened by a gun and a uniform
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Bheki Cele: SA’s top till slip cop

Bheki Cele seems to take an almost ghoulish delight in locking up people for the most minor of transgressions, while ignoring far more serious crime
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 82: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A bad week for Bheki Cele
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de ...
News & Fox
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline
News & Fox

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of excessive force

Opinion / Columnists

Netflix deal with MultiChoice offers ‘best of both worlds’

Business

MultiChoice clinches partnership with Netflix and Amazon

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice declares R2.5bn maiden dividend

Companies

Pandemic holds both good and bad for MultiChoice

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Netflix ups the ante with release of SA original series

Business

Bheki Cele and Eastern Cape want alcohol ban reinstated

National

TOM EATON: Now we listen to our instincts rather than the edicts of the state

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Lift your denialist leg at the virus, but keep your distance

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa knows exactly how incapable his state really is

Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.