A bad week for Bheki Cele

A good week

In an otherwise dismal period, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela gave shareholders reason to celebrate this week with a maiden dividend of 565c a share for the year to March. The pay-TV company was unbundled from Naspers and listed on the JSE last year. It has reported a 3% rise in revenue to R51.4bn. And in a brave move which may help it stem the 4% loss of its Premium subscribers — who have left in favour of streaming services — it will now offer Netflix and Amazon Prime with its new decoder.