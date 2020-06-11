A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
It seems not only did Dlamini Zuma overstep her powers, she also did so with no scientific basis
A good week
The basis for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on Pravin Gordhan in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" saga has been cast aside by the high court. Judge Sulet Potterill ruled that a 2014 report by the then inspector-general of intelligence, which claimed a "covert" intelligence unit in Sars existed and was unlawful, should be reviewed and set aside. The report said Gordhan had illegally set up the unit. The judgment deals a blow to the public protector’s case, and exposes her vindictive assault on the public enterprises minister.
A bad week
Flawed estimates of how many smokers will get Covid-19, incorrect study references, outdated science from the 1990s and studies cherry-picked to show the negative effects of smoking on patients. This is what minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has apparently used to justify the tobacco sales ban. The state’s argument is contained in court papers, after the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association challenged the decision. It seems not only did Dlamini Zuma overstep her powers, she also did so with no scientific basis. Sloppy.