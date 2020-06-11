A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

A bad week

Flawed estimates of how many smokers will get Covid-19, incorrect study references, outdated science from the 1990s and studies cherry-picked to show the negative effects of smoking on patients. This is what minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has apparently used to justify the tobacco sales ban. The state’s argument is contained in court papers, after the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association challenged the decision. It seems not only did Dlamini Zuma overstep her powers, she also did so with no scientific basis. Sloppy.