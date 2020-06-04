A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
She has refused to discuss the matter, or accept responsibility for the report’s failure to interview Collins Khosa’s family
A good week
Narcissism is usually painted as a fatal flaw. But in the case of Elon Musk, it may be his biggest asset. The eccentric SpaceX CEO oversaw the successful launch of two US astronauts into space at the weekend, the first for private enterprise. The flight is also the first crewed launch into orbit from the US since its space shuttle programme ended in 2011. SpaceX was selected by Nasa for its commercial crew programme to reduce its dependence on Russia. Another person may have been overwhelmed by that task. Musk got it done. Perhaps narcissism is what it takes to send a man into space nowadays.
A bad week
The army’s defence of the role of four soldiers accused of the murder of Collins Khosa in April is an obvious whitewash. But defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s failure to distance herself from the army’s report is a tacit acceptance of its findings that will come back to haunt her. She has refused to discuss the matter, or accept responsibility for the report’s failure to interview Khosa’s family. And her party, the ANC, has been quiet on Khosa’s murder and the army’s cover-up. Yet it chose to weigh in on the George Floyd protests in the US, slating US police for acts of brutality. Double standards.