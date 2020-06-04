A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

A good week

Narcissism is usually painted as a fatal flaw. But in the case of Elon Musk, it may be his biggest asset. The eccentric SpaceX CEO oversaw the successful launch of two US astronauts into space at the weekend, the first for private enterprise. The flight is also the first crewed launch into orbit from the US since its space shuttle programme ended in 2011. SpaceX was selected by Nasa for its commercial crew programme to reduce its dependence on Russia. Another person may have been overwhelmed by that task. Musk got it done. Perhaps narcissism is what it takes to send a man into space nowadays.