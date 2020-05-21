News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lesotho’s Tom Thabane

Never mind a bad week — it’s been a bad year for Tom Thabane, who’s vacating Lesotho’s prime ministerial office

21 May 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Dr Glenda Gray’s devastating critique of SA’s lockdown couldn’t have been more timely. Gray, chair of the research committee of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee and a globally lauded scientist, described the phased ending to the lockdown as "nonsensical and unscientific".

Scrap the lockdown, she says, and prioritise interventions such as social distancing, wearing masks and prohibiting gatherings. It’s reassuring that people of Gray’s calibre are advising the government. If only it would take her advice.

A bad week

Never mind a bad week — it’s been a bad year for Tom Thabane, who’s vacating Lesotho’s prime ministerial office. He began 2020 tussling with the country’s police chief. In February his wife was charged with the murder of his estranged wife, and he was named as a suspect.

In April, his own party denied him immunity from prosecution while in office. And all this in the shifting sands of Lesotho politics, which saw his ruling coalition collapse this month. So it’s no surprise he’s been pressured to step aside. It’s just a wonder it’s taken so long.

ROB ROSE: Mkhize, moaning of ‘unfair’ criticism, fails to see how this ends

Had Mkhize taken South Africans into his confidence, more people would have understood the rationale for a continued lockdown
Opinion
3 days ago

Lesotho: the first lady and the murder mystery

Lesotho’s fractious politics seem even more uncertain than usual, after Prime Minister Tom Thabane appeared in court this week in connection with the ...
Features
2 months ago

