A bad week for Lesotho’s Tom Thabane

A good week

Dr Glenda Gray’s devastating critique of SA’s lockdown couldn’t have been more timely. Gray, chair of the research committee of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee and a globally lauded scientist, described the phased ending to the lockdown as "nonsensical and unscientific".

Scrap the lockdown, she says, and prioritise interventions such as social distancing, wearing masks and prohibiting gatherings. It’s reassuring that people of Gray’s calibre are advising the government. If only it would take her advice.